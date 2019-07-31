Westar Energy warns customers of imposters

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Westar Energy is alerting customers that imposters, claiming to work for the company, are threatening to disconnect service if immediate payment is not made.

The company tells KSN that several customers have called to report suspicious phone calls.

Officials say the imposters are using websites that allow them to manipulate caller ID, making the call appear to come from Westar.

“Scammers create a sense of urgency to get customers to act quickly rather than allowing them time to check their account,” Gina Penzig, manager, external communications, said. “We notify customers multiple times in advance if service may be interrupted for non-payment, and we will never require a pre-paid card for payment.”

The company says check your records to see if a recent payment has been made.

If you are still unsure, check your account online or call the Westar Energy Customer Relations Center 1-800-383-1183 to check your account status.

Learn more about the scams by clicking here.