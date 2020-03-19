I-70 reopens following winter storm

COLBY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation says I-70 has reopened following a winter storm in Colorado.
The Kansas Highway Patrol closed the interstate on Thursday.
For more information from KDOT, click here.
