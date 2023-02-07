WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Westbound Kellogg at Interstate 135 is down to three lanes due to a crash.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, they received a call for the report of a crash at 4:35 p.m. on westbound U.S. Route 54, or Kellogg, at I-135 just before the Washington Ave exit.

The Wichita Fire Department and EMS were at the scene but have since left.

Sedgwick County dispatch tells KSN that one person involved did not receive any injuries.

Another crash on northeast Kellogg at Sycamore has pushed traffic into the far two left lanes.

