Deadly wrong-way crash shuts down busy Wichita highway

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people died following a crash on westbound Kellogg Tuesday morning.
The crash happened between West Street and Meridian just after 9 a.m. It involved two pickups.
“What we know was the brown-colored truck was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes, bounced off a couple of cars, and then went head-on into the white truck,” said Lt. Joe Kennedy, Wichita Police Department.
Lt. Kennedy said one person was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead. Two other vehicles received minor damage in the crash.
The Wichita Police Department advises drivers to avoid westbound Kellogg from downtown to West Street. The department said Kellogg would be shut down for several hours. The department’s critical accident team is investigating the crash.
Police are looking for a driver of a yellow or green colored Jeep that was seen driving eastbound on Kellogg flashing their lights. They are asked to contact detectives at 316-350-3672.
