WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Westbound traffic on W Kellogg Dr is blocked off before the S Dugan Rd exit due to a crash Sunday afternoon.

Sedgwick County dispatch says the crash happened just before noon and involved four to five cars. One of the cars did catch fire.

Sedgwick County dispatch says there are injuries but could not report the extent of them yet.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.