Westbound Kellogg traffic is detoured to West Street on Sept. 7, 2023. (Courtesy KanDrive.org)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Law enforcement officers have closed the westbound lanes of Kellogg because of a crash near West Street.

The crash happened over the noon hour on Thursday. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Drivers are being directed off of the westbound lanes onto West Street. Traffic is backing up almost to Sycamore.

You may want to find an alternate route if you have to travel in that direction.

KSN News will update this story when the lanes reopen. You can also check for updates at WichWay.org.