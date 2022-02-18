UPDATE: As of 5:20, all lanes of Kellogg have been reopened.
UPDATE: As of 5:00 p.m. KanDrive shows that Kellogg has been partially opened, with one lane still closed off.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An injury crash near the intersection of Kellogg Ave. and Hillside St. has prompted emergency services to close part of westbound Kellogg.
Police have said that there were two with minor injuries in the crash.
Information from Kandrive shows that traffic is backed up as far as the Rock Rd. exit. Police have not confirmed how long the highway will be closed.
If you are headed home from work, you may consider taking a different route than Kellogg.
KSN is continuing to obtain information about this event and will update this story as we get more information from authorities.