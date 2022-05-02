WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One westbound lane of U.S. 54/400 has been reopened after being closed because of tornado damage in the Andover area.

The Kansas Department of Transportation said one of the highway’s westbound lanes remains closed: from Yorktown on the west to Meadowlark on the east.

The length of the closed section has been reduced from what it had been over the weekend.

Westbound traffic is being directed to slow down. Eastbound lanes in that section were reopened on Saturday after tornado damage Friday night.