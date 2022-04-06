WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Gusty wind is already stirring up dust in western Kansas.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather team is tracking Blowing Dust Advisories and Fire Weather Warnings across the state.

Click here to see the KSN Skyview cameras.

Blowing Dust Advisories will remain in effect through 8PM CDT/7PM MDT. Winds gusting in excess of 60 MPH are contributing to dust being lofted into the air and reducing visibility. Please use caution while driving today. #kswx @KSNNews @KSNStormTrack3 https://t.co/9wwSkZYnPl pic.twitter.com/KBu3BUBGbR — Erika Paige (@ErikaPaigeWX) April 6, 2022

The Kansas Department of Transportation warned drivers in high-profile vehicles to use caution when traveling as wind will gust up to 50 to 60 mph. Visibilities could be as low as one to three miles for many locations, and as low as a quarter-mile for some locations.

The following driving tips are recommended when encountering a low-visibility dust storm or smoky conditions:

While driving through dust and smoke make sure to have your headlights on.

Do not wait until poor visibility makes it difficult to safely pull off the roadway – do it as soon as possible. Completely exit the highway if you can.

Do not stop in a travel lane; look for a safe place to pull completely off the paved portion of the roadway. Turn off all vehicle lights, including your emergency flashers, while parked.

Stop the vehicle in a position ensuring it is a safe distance from the main roadway and away from other vehicles.

Set your emergency brake and take your foot off the brake pedal.

Stay in the vehicle with your seatbelt buckled and wait for the storm to pass.

Drivers of high-profile vehicles should be especially aware of changing weather conditions and travel at reduced speeds.

If you are involved in a crash on a Kansas highway and have a cellular phone dial *47 (*HP) for a highway patrol dispatcher or dial 911.

For up-to-date road closures and road conditions, please call 511 in Kansas (1-866-511-KDOT (5368) outside the state), or check travel information online at: www.kandrive.org.