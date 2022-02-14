RUSSELL, Kansas (KSNW) – A small Kansas community is mourning the deaths of a father and his young son after both were killed in a car crash this weekend.

Forty-year-old George Gier and his 10-year-old son, Cooper, loved all things “cowboy,” according to friends and family members.

“They were both just—would do anything for anyone,” Marcia Gier, George’s widow and Cooper’s mother, said. “Cooper—everyone said they’re going to miss his hugs in the hallway at school.”

“He was my hugging buddy—he would never hesitate to run towards me and hug me, and I’ll miss that,” Superintendent Shelly Swayne of USD 407 said.

The Russell School District offered additional counselors starting Monday to staff and students. Swayne says the extra help will last at least through this week.

Both George and Cooper Gier were passionate about 4-H, riding horses, and rodeo. Longtime family friend Kristin Cloud says the ranching community will do everything it can for Marcia, and her daughter Hailey, in the wake of the tragedy.

“I know we’re going to come togetherb because we always do,” Cloud said.

Marcia says the community support is overwhelming.

“We have tons and tons of people reaching out—there’s a meal train and some donations coming in,” Marcia said.

“They’re an important part of this town, and this community, they’re involved in a lot of things…and hopefully we can all be there for them,” family friend Holly Decker said.