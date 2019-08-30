Western Kansas dairy farmers feel the impact of trade wars in China

COLBY, Kan. (KSNW) -Dairy farmers in western Kansas are feeling the impact of current trade wars with China.

“When we lose those markets, our fear is that it’s not going to come back overnight,” said Ken McCarty of McCarty Family Farms.

Fourth generation dairy farmer, Ken Mccarty said the current trade war with China has the dairy industry missing out on some great opportunities.

“Dairy markets with greater access to foreign markets or what have you, anything that can stimulate growth in the dairy industry, particularly with the dairy industry in western kansas, is nothing but a positive in the area,” McCarty said.

There is a growing demand for dairy in China as the country looks to grow its industrial factory dairy farms.

Until that growth can happen, the county imports a lot of dairy.

The U.S. Dairy Export Council said retaliatory tariffs from China have led U.S. dairy products to have a tariff has high as 45 percent.

That’s led to U.S. exports to China dropping by about half in 2019.

McCarty Farms has a partnership with Dannon, which alleviates some of the stress, but they still see the impact it has on their business and community.

“Our communities in which we live and our dairies that are located struggle, that ultimately has a long term impact on us as well,” he said.

With falling prices and milk consumption in the U.S., McCarty said he hopes groups can overcome these short term loses.

“It just adds to the stress that, of what is already a stressful industry to be involved in,” he said.

