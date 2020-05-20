Western Kansas wheat crop has been hit hard

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – With the extreme highs and lows in weather, Kansas wheat farmers have been hit hard.

The condition for this year’s wheat crop hasn’t been ideal. Hit by freeze early on, striped rust, and now drought, the outlook is grim as farmers worry about yields come harvest.

“Wheat’s had a tough start, a tough start last fall,” said Dwight Koops, president of Crop Quest.

Sometimes, the wheat crop gets hit hard. This year, that is especially true.

“I’d say overall, I mean it’s not going to be a great year for wheat. It’s been pretty tough conditions,” said David Casterline, western Kansas farmer.

Those tough conditions haven’t let up as the majority of the region lacks sufficient rainfall.

“The drought, especially in far western Kansas is getting very severe. A lot of those dryland fields out there are, you know are not necessarily being abandoned, but they’re going to be short,” said Koops.

Leaving many farmers wondering what the crop will look like come June.

“Some guys are going to have total failures. It’s highly, highly variable, up and down on yields which it’s like that every year with wheat, but this year, I think it’s going to be even more than usual,” said Casterline.

However, farmers have to wait until harvest to see the true impact.

Farmers said they hope for rain and moderate temperatures throughout the next month. Both of which may help save what is left of their fields.

LATEST STORIES: