WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Westsiders will have to wait until next year for the popular Westlink Branch Library to reopen, but they will finally be able to see progress on the building.

On Thursday, library and city leaders broke ground for construction to begin on a massive remodeling project that will double Westlink’s size. Key Construction plans to begin work next week.

“It’s about a 14-16 month process from the start of construction, so we are realistically looking at an early 2025 completion,” Sean Jones, Wichita Public Library communications specialist, told KSN News.

When the library closed the Westlink Branch last May for the project, the closure was expected to last about 12 to 14 months with completion this year. The library set up a much smaller, temporary location to serve patrons. It’s in the shopping center at Central and Ridge Road.

Jaime Nix, director of libraries, spoke of the delay during the groundbreaking ceremony. She said the scope of the project was much bigger than expected.

“We had some additional funds, which meant some additional design,” Nix said. “We didn’t realize the number of revisions and discussions that it would take to make sure all the electrical outlets are in the right place, where the furniture needs to go, what furniture we would use.”

The Westlink Branch Library is the only library branch serving west Wichita. The improvement project has been a focus of Wichita City Council Member Bryan Frye.

“Over the years, I’ve learned it’s probably one of our busiest branches, usually outperforming the Advanced Learning Library downtown, not only in holds but also in circulation,” Frye said. “It’s used by homeschoolers, education, families. It does get a lot of use, and so this renovation and expansion is sorely needed.”

“We wanted to do this right,” Nix said. “We wanted to be attentive to the community needs, to the things that weren’t working in the facility, and anticipating what’s going to be needed in the future.”

The end result will be a library that offers much more than the old version of Westlink.

“There’s going to be new conference rooms, a community center, smaller meeting spaces, study halls, lots of new technology, an outdoor play area for kids and families, just really an amazing upgrade in services,” Frye said.

Nix added that there will also be a large space for children and families inside the library. It will have a sensory room for all ages, a maker space for innovative projects, a living room, and self-checkout stations.

Other project highlights include a pod in the middle of the library for teenagers, a drive-up window for returning and picking up items, a nursing room, a reconfigured parking lot, new lighting features, and an expanded vestibule.

The Wichita Public Library plans to post any changes and updates on the Westlink remodel page of the library’s website and on social media.

Frye thanked Hanney and Associates, the architects for the project.

“Martin and Chris … This is a father-and-son team, and their company designed this location back in the 1980s,” Frye said, referring to the Westlink building. “And now they get to work together on designing its expansion, so a truly family facility in so many ways.”

Until the improved Westlink Branch Library reopens, residents in west Wichita can use the smaller site at 7011 W. Central, Suite 205.

Because it has a small collection of books for browsing and checking out. It also offers photocopying, self-check, library card registration, public internet and PC stations, and holds pickup.

The temporary location also has shorter hours and is closed on Sundays. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday.