Wet start to Riverfest doesn’t stop the ‘rocking out’ on the river

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Yes, it rained a bit on opening day for the second half of Riverfest 2021.

“What are you going to do?” said Riverfest communications director Teri Mott. “We have a lot of great events and all the food you love are here. Get out here and have some fun.”

Some always come for the fun and were not going to let a sprinkle or two stop them from enjoying.

Especially the food.

“That’s the best part of Riverfest,” said Alia Haidar. “That’s why we’re here.”

Haidar and her friend Iman Khalil went with the fries and funnel cake.

“Of course. Fried food,” said Khalil.

Mott said a lot of planning went into this part of Riverfest.

“It has been 19 months of planning, yes,” said Mott. “Wichita Riverfest staff has been meeting daily nearly for the past 19 months trying to find the safest, best ways to do this.”

Mott says people are ready to get out and are ready to spend money on outdoor entertainment again.

Even with the crowds picking up later in the day on Thursday in and around Kennedy Plaza at Century II, some say they will come every year. Rain or shine.

“I guess I’ve been here first in about 1996,” said Don Burress. “Well I think it’s a great event and it brings in a lot of people from everywhere so everybody can have a good time. And it’s once a year and it’s just like my vacation away from home.”

With more events Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Mott says the crowds will come out.

Some of those events include cardboard and duct tape boats on the river and a psychic pug dog, Zelda The Magnificent.

“Who doesn’t want that?” said Mott. “Everyone does.”