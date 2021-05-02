‘We’ve been waiting for this moment for more than a year’: May 11th Wichita Wind Surge home opener

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Only eight days are left until the home opening game for the Wichita Wind Surge, a day many Wichitans have been waiting for.

KSN Reporter Andrea Herrera talked with employees from the Riverfront Stadium who say they are ready to see the first pitch.

The Wichita Wind Surge is tightening up some last-minute details and is still hiring for those who want to be part of their team. The job positions and hours vary.

Bob Moullette, senior manager of fan experience at Wichita Wind Surge, says during a time of need these seasonal jobs will come in handy and help several families.

“So not only do people get to come back to work if it’s eight hours or 16 or two hours a night, you know. They also get to provide fun to a community that hasn’t had fun in a long time,” said Moullette.

The team will play 60 games during this season, but Riverfront Stadium will also host 130 other events this year. So, the team is encouraging people to apply to be part of their Wind Surge family.

Individual tickets can be purchased here.