“We’ve heard nothing”: Local venue owners frustrated with CARES act funds

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The Sedgwick county stimulus review team discussing when local businesses will get more federal assistance. KSN News spoke with a business partner at WAVE who tells us this help is long overdue.

“So, we are at 98 plus percent revenue lost,” said business partner at wave, Adam Hartke.



Adam Hartke is one of the many business owners affected by this pandemic– and he’s frustrated.

“we applied for the county 5,000-dollar grant when there was an open application, I think it was about a month ago. We’ve heard nothing,” said Hartke.



Hartke says since the pandemic started his location has not been able to open its doors. Leaving them with several bills to pay and no revenue.

“5,000 dollars won’t even cover 10 percent of our bills for one month you know but it’s all the county has been offering,” said Hartke.



Which is why he says he feels frustrated knowing he still has not received the financial aid he applied for.

“When you look at a business and determine their need for funding based on their ability to operate, you’re missing the point you know, venues for example we are fully closed we have no way to generate revenue. At all we are at negative revenue right now. What gives Wichita and Sedgwick county life and a soul are the small businesses and without that you know, this town is going to be a ghost town,” said Hartke.

Today the stimulus review team discussed a plan to help prioritize the 500 locations in Sedgwick county will first receive the financial help.

