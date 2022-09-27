WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita firefighter who had been battling cancer since 2018 has died.

Curt Mohr officially retired on September 7 after 28 years with the Wichita Fire Department. The department says that in 2018, Mohr was diagnosed with an aggressive cancerous brain tumor. He spent his final assignment with the department at Station 21, 21st Street North, and 135th Street West.

The department announced Tuesday that Mohr had died at home with his family. He was 51 years old.

Donations are still being accepted to help with final expenses for the Mohr family:

Mohr Family Fund, c/o the Wichita Federal Credit Union

WFCU Locations:

WFCU 9835 E. 21st St. N., Wichita, KS 67206

WFCU 3730 W. 13th St. N., Wichita, KS 67203

WFCU City Hall Offices, 455 N. Main, Rm 410, Wichita, KS 67202

Contributions can be made in person at the credit union locations by cash, check, debit, or credit card. If presenting or mailing a check, please put the Mohr Family Fund in the memo/for line.

Donations can also be made to the Mohr Family Fund GoFundMe.

