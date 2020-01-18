WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Fire Department has responded to a high rise building fire in downtown Wichita.
Just before 10 a.m. Saturday, multiple fire engines were dispatched to 525 N. Main in Wichita for a high rise building fire call.
Smoke was said to be visible by crews upon entry to the Sedgwick County Courthouse building. The fire is believed to be on the fourth floor of the building.
Crews have blocked off the area heading south on Main near Murdock as they are working to extinguish the fire with, at least, 14 trucks present by eye-witness accounts.
The official cause of the fire is under investigation.
Stay tuned to KSN News as this story develops.
LATEST STORIES:
- WFD battle fire at Sedgwick County courthouse
- Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi, shares stories of raising the MVP and his siblings
- Column: Titans continually spoil NFL’s idea of fun
- ‘Ready for it’: 49ers fans buzzing with excitement ahead of NFC Championship game
- Born a Chiefs fan: Woman born during team’s conference title win 50 years ago