WFD battle fire at Sedgwick County courthouse

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Fire Department has responded to a high rise building fire in downtown Wichita.

Just before 10 a.m. Saturday, multiple fire engines were dispatched to 525 N. Main in Wichita for a high rise building fire call.

Smoke was said to be visible by crews upon entry to the Sedgwick County Courthouse building. The fire is believed to be on the fourth floor of the building.

Crews have blocked off the area heading south on Main near Murdock as they are working to extinguish the fire with, at least, 14 trucks present by eye-witness accounts.

The official cause of the fire is under investigation.



Building fire at @SedgwickCounty Courthouse, 525 N Main St. Crews have extinguished a fire on the 4th floor. #ictfire #icttraffic pic.twitter.com/HdIqCYb1wV — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) January 18, 2020

Photos from building fire at 525 N Main St @craighacker pic.twitter.com/jhSLFJusab — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) January 18, 2020

