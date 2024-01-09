WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita fire crews were on the scene of a building fire near downtown Wichita Tuesday afternoon.

WFD says the call came out shortly before 4 p.m. near Central and Washington. It’s the Bikers Edge Powersports building.

Crews arrived and found heavy black smoke pushing from multiple parts of the building. The heaviest was on the east side out of a garage door.

WFD says crews made entry and started putting water on the fire. Other crews opened the garage door to gain access to the location closest to where the fire was.

WFD battles building fire near downtown Wichita at Washington and Central on Jan. 9, 2024 (KSN Photo)

Central was blocked off while crews worked the scene.

There were no injuries in the fire. The cause is currently under investigation.