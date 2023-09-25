WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) The Wichita Fire Department battled a house fire near 18th Street and Waco Avenue Monday evening.

Firefighters were called to the 1900 block of North Wellington Place shortly after 7:30 p.m.

According to Acting Captain Jason Nelson, upon arrival, crews had heavy fire and smoke showing on the first floor coming out of the windows. The fire quickly spread to the second floor.

Crews stretched two fire tact lines: one to the first floor and one to the second floor to begin extinguishing the fire. At the same time, a crew entered the home to begin searching for victims.

Further assistance was requested.

Wichita Fire battles house fire on North Wellington Place

The fire then spread to the half-story as well as the attic space, causing crews to bring in a third line.

“The fire got into a lot of what we call ‘void spaces,’ so behind walls and above ceilings and in the attic and under the shingles. So it was a difficult firefight,” said Nelson.

Additional crews arrived to assist. Thanks to the additional lines, crews were able to bring the fire under control.

“Thankfully, nobody was inside the home, so that was a good thing,” said Nelson. “We did find one cat that did not make it out.”

The house took on “some pretty extensive damage,” according to Nelson. However, the fire was contained to half of the house, so he does not believe it was a total loss.

“The fire damage was contained pretty much to, I’d say, one-half of the home. Can have some smoke and water throughout. We had to put a couple holes into the roof to let the heat and smoke ventilate. But I don’t think the home’s going to be a total loss,” said Nelson.

Investigators are on the scene. A cause has not been determined at this time.

“We’ll have crews here probably rechecking for most of the night, if not all the way through the night. Just making sure there’s – the hot spots aren’t flaring back up,” said Nelson.