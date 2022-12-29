WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crews with the Wichita Fire Department battled a house fire in southeast Wichita on Thursday night.

The call came in shortly after 7:30 p.m. from the 1700 block of S Yale St. This is near the intersection of Mt. Vernon and Hillside.

The WFD said the individual was burning leaves earlier in the evening and then went inside the house to cook. When he looked outside, the leaves had caught his deck and porch on fire, which extended to the back half of the house and into the attic.

Wichita Fire Department responds to a house fire in the 1700 block of S Yale St at 7:30 p.m. (KSN Photo)

WFD said there were no injuries. There was around $50,000 in damage to the house and $10,000 in contents damage.