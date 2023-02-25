WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters battled a fire on Douglas early Saturday morning.

The Wichita Fire Department was dispatched to the 2400 block of W. Douglas around 7 a.m. When they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the attic area of the house and initiated an aggressive interior attack.

A search of the home found no one inside, and there were no injuries reported in the fire.

To help mitigate smoke damage, firefighters cut a hole in the roof of the house to ventilate the smoke from the building.

The fire is being investigated by the WFD Fire Investigations Unit, and no cause has yet been determined.