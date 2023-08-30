WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A house fire in south Wichita hospitalized one person with critical injuries.

The Wichita Fire Department says crews were dispatched around 1 p.m. to the 1800 block of S. Topeka for a house fire call. When they arrived, they found smoke pushing from the attic of the home.

Crews began a search inside the home while attacking the fire and found one person unresponsive. Lifesaving measures were performed, and the man was transported to a local hospital while firefighters extinguished the fire.

An investigation is ongoing into the cause of the fire.