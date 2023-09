WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A house fire in southeast Wichita prompted a response from Wichita fire crews on Saturday morning.

The call came in around 10:30 a.m. from the 1800 block of S. Ridgewood Drive. Crews arrived and found strong smoke and flames.

Crews worked to contain the fire. The homeowner was able to get out safely.

WFD says the fire left extensive damage to the back of the home and the garage.

Fire crews are investigating the cause of the fire.