WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita fire investigators are trying to determine what started a duplex fire Saturday morning in south Wichita.

Someone reported a house was on fire in the area of Pawnee and Hillside around 6:45 a.m. When the Wichita Fire Department units got there, they found the fire was actually at a duplex in the 3300 block of E. Munger.

The WFD described arriving on the scene with “significant fire conditions.” They began working to put the fire out and protect nearby buildings. Even after the fire was out, fire crews would stop by the rest of the day to make sure nothing had sparked again.

The duplex was vacant, and there were no injuries to anyone.

The fire damage is extensive. As a result, the WFD has notified the Wichita Metropolitan Area Building and Construction Department that the structure is now a public hazard.