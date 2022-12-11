WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department responded to a trailer home fire Sunday morning in south Wichita.

Around 7 a.m., neighbors called 911 for a fire in the 4500 block of Hydraulic Ave.

Firefighters arrived and found heavy smoke and flames in the front half of the trailer, and the trailer next door also had some damage.

Wichita Firefighters put the fire out and said no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Wichita Fire Department acting Battalion Chief, Nicholas Woods said the residents were recently evicted and believes the fire to be suspicious.

Woods said this is the third fire at this trailer home.

WFD is investigating the cause.

The home is a total loss.