WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County dispatched fire crews to a high-rise fire call at The Garvey Center in downtown Wichita.

The call came in after 8:30 p.m. to Sedgwick County stating there was a fire in a high-rise building at 250 West Douglas.

Crews on the scene are saying no smoke is visible, but there is the smell of burning electrical equipment on the fifth floor.

