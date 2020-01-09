WFD respond to fire call at The Garvey Center

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County dispatched fire crews to a high-rise fire call at The Garvey Center in downtown Wichita.

The call came in after 8:30 p.m. to Sedgwick County stating there was a “smoke odor” in a high-rise building at 250 West Douglas and were asked to investigate. While en route, the unit received information that there was smoke on multiple levels.

Occupants were asked to evacuate the building due to its high capacity of residents.

Crews on the scene are saying no smoke was visible, but there was the smell of burning electrical equipment on the fifth floor.

Investigators discovered hot electrical motors on the fifth floor that caused a smoke-like order. The smell traveled up to the twelfth floor causing the panic.

The fire department declared the scene under control as there was no fire and it was solely a mechanical error.

