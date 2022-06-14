WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A spill of hydraulic fluid in south Wichita prompted a response by the Wichita Fire Department (WFD).

Dispatch confirms there is a big spill near the intersection of 32nd Street South and West Street. The road has not been closed, but sand is being put down to mitigate the slick conditions caused by the spill.

WFD Acting Fire Chief Chad Dunham said they believe “some big machinery” was coming from north of Wichita and didn’t know they were losing it, causing it to bleed out down the highway.

Dunham said crews will be out there as long as it takes to clean up.