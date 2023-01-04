WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For the fourth straight year, the Wichita Fire Department (WFD) won the Battle of the Badges, but the real prize is the units of blood that were donated.

The Battle of the Badges is put on by the American Red Cross and is a friendly competition between the WFD, Sedgwick County EMS and the Wichita Police Department (WPD) to help increase blood donations to give to patients in need.

The goal for the drive was just under 1,500 units of blood.

Battle of the Badges 2022 (KSN Photo)

“With the help of many in the community, including our first responders, we were able to collect 1,379 life-saving units,” Jeny Mash, the regional philanthropy officer for Kansas, said. “(It is a) huge accomplishment to meet needs of patients.”

WFD Chief Chris Fleming said while the bragging rights are fun, it’s not why they do it.

“We like to have a great time, we like to have fun, and you know, brag that the fire department again, once again, won, so that’s really awesome,” Fleming said. “But really, the big winners are everybody who are the recipients of the blood products.”

Lieutenant Joe Kennedy with WPD wanted to remind people to continue to donate blood.

“As a first responder, we see people that are involved in incidents every day that need the blood,” Kennedy said. “As fire department, EMS and police departments, we see it. People are involved in traffic collisions, house fires, you know, and even nationwide, people are involved in events that need it. So please take the time to come out at donate.”

Kennedy couldn’t help but get his own banter at the end, too.

“Time it just right for the next Battle of the Badges, next year will be December into January, and we’ll start over again, and as I said, next time it will be the true first responders that win this next time.”

To donate to the American Red Cross, you can visit the website by clicking here.