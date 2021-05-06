What are those in the Wichita sky? It’s the SpaceX Starlink Flyover!

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many Wichitans chimed in Thursday night about ‘perfectly spaced-out shiny lights crossing the sky,’ ‘there were probably 200 of them for ten minutes,’ and several other interesting descriptions.

“This evening we had a SpaceX Starlink Flyover above the Wichita Metro, we are getting some good responses on social media regarding folks who saw it,” said KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman. “My husband called me this evening shocked by the steady stream of lights floating across the sky for several minutes.”

Teachman said she has received Skylink images from KSN viewers in the past from as far as Liberal and Kansas City, but this was the first time she actually got to see it in-person herself.

What is Starlink?

It’s basically a satellite internet constellation that was constructed by SpaceX. It provides satellite internet access. The constellation consists of thousands of mass-produced small satellites which orbit the Earth. The flyover usually lasts for a short time, usually several minutes.

SpaceX Starlink has recently come under controversy for polluting the nighttime sky over the earth.

To track future Starlink flyovers, click here.