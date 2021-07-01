What fireworks are illegal in Kansas?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office says bottle rockets and M80s are illegal in Kansas and extremely dangerous.

Bottle rockets are any pyrotechnic device that is mounted on a stick or wire and projects into the air when ignited

The use or sale of banned fireworks is considered a crime under Kansas law.

It is also illegal in Kansas to shoot fireworks on or under any vehicle, on any public roadway, within 50 feet of a fireworks stand or where fireworks are stored, and at gas stations or any place liquid gas – including propane – is stored.

In Wichita, you can shoot fireworks from now to July 5 from 10 a.m. to midnight. Fireworks purchased within the city limits are legal to shoot off in Wichita.

“No fireworks over six feet and any fireworks labeled “shooting flaming balls” are not allowed,” said Wichita Fire Department Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz.

In Topeka, fireworks can be shot on July 3 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and July 4 from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Some cities and counties have restricted dates/times and types of fireworks that may be sold or discharged. Always refer to local ordinances.

2020 KANSAS FIREWORK INJURIES

In 2020, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, there were a total of 180 injuries caused by fireworks in Kansas. It is an increase from 2019.

Over half of the injuries occurred from fireworks happened on the Fourth of July and most persons received burns

The majority of injuries occurred to those between the ages of 25 and 34, but there was also an increase in injuries to those between the ages of 45 and 54

The highest number of injuries were caused by mortars or artillery fireworks

The person igniting the firework was most likely to be injured and hands were the most common body part to be injured

Data was collected through voluntary reporting from Kansas hospitals and administered by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

