What happens if a Sedgwick County Commissioner resigned ahead of re-election?

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Three elected officials have been asked to resign after a secret recording in connection to the attack ad against Mayor Brandon Whipple.

What happens if Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell, City Councilman James Clendenin and State Rep. Michael Capps resigned?

According to Kansas Statute 25-3902, if a county or state official were to step down, it would be left to their political party to appoint someone within 21 days of the resignation.

“What would happen is the precinct captains that had been elected in the primary election by their respective party would hold a special convention to elect somebody to represent that term,” Ben Sauceda, Sedgwick County Republican Party Executive Director said.

For those up for re-election, it gets a little more complicated.

O’Donnell is still on the ballot for Sedgwick County District 2.

As of now he said he will not resign but if he did step down before Tuesdays election, votes in his name still play a role.

“Their votes do count because it will be their party that makes this election for the replacement. It might not be the specific commissioner but it would be somebody that represents that party,” Sauceda said.

Technically if O’Donnell resigns, but wins re-election he could return to office.

However, if he decides to not take the oath of office, then their would be two special elections held.

“One, they would have to vote to fill the remainder of the term until January and then two, they’d have to have one to select the replacement. At that point more than likely and this is speculating, more than likely it’d be the same person but you never can tell how this plays out,” Sauceda said.

