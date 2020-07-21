What is the financial impact of basketball and football for Wichita schools?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Athletics is not just about scoring points on the field or the court, it is also about generating revenue.

The gate receipt for fall football games and basketball games is certainly enough to make you cheer if you are District Athletic Director Jay Means.

“You are looking at $200,000 probably, close to, and so, of course, some of that income with gate receipts for any of the sports also covers the cost of those games,” Means added.

Means says it is hard to tell what how many games fall sports could lose right now as they wait for KSHSAA to release guidance so they can even begin scheduling, but he says he does know that that’s a huge chunk of change in the districts athletic budget.

“I would say between football and basketball that is probably two-thirds of those incomes with gate receipts, so you can only imagine how important it is to help fund those activities that do not bring in any gates, but we still want kids competing in,” Means added.

“You know we might have to look at canceling the Titan Classic, which this is supposed to be the 40th classic so we may have to cancel it,” said Wichita South Athletic Director John Martin.

Right now, that is because of the push back in schedule. However, the opening soccer tournament brings in around four to five thousand dollars of revenue hosted at Wichita South, but he doesn’t anticipate that loss, or the loss of football games, to cause any other sports to be benched.

“You learn to kind of make due with what you have,” said Martin.

But Means adds in today’s world, you never know.

“Every time we think we have got a plan and where we are going to go with it, something new changes,” he said.

Both say student-athlete safety is the main priority, but they also add they would consider extending certain seasons or shortening others to hopefully allow all sports and activities to take place.

