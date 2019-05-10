What issues lawmakers left unresolved following the 2019 legislative session

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Lawmakers are back home after passing a nearly $18.5 billion dollar budget to end this legislative session.

While some are celebrating their wins, there were some big issues left unresolved. It included expanding Medicaid.

The bill would have given health care coverage for another 129,000 Kansans. The House passed the bill in March, but it stalled in the Senate.

“I’m disappointed that Senate leadership continues to block any action on Medicaid expansion,” Governor Laura Kelly said.

When lawmakers came back from spring break, some senators tried calling for a vote again, but it didn’t have enough support to make it to the Senate floor.

“These are real people, real lives of people who need medical care,” said Sen. Barbara Bollier, D-Mission Hills.

“There’s some questions that haven’t been answered since I’ve been up here, one, what’s it really going cost, two, how are we going to administrate it, and three, how many people will actually sign up,” said Sen. Larry Alley, R-Winfield.

A controversial abortion bill may have passed both chambers, but Governor Kelly vetoed the bill. It would’ve required doctors to tell patients medication abortions can be stopped after it’s been started.

The legislature also did not expand our state’s gaming system to include sports gambling at places like casinos. mIt came after the U.S. Supreme Court decided the federal ban on sports betting is unconstitutional.

