What Kansas Gas Service says will happen to your bill after severe weather energy emergency

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Gas Service told customers Tuesday that higher bills after February’s cold weather are possible, though it’s too early to know how much higher. The company said they experienced much higher natural gas demand which resulted in a significant increase in natural gas market prices on a portion of the supply we purchased during this period.

The answers from the utility company come after Kansas lawmakers are seeking relief from increases in natural gas prices following artic blast.

The utility addressed higher bills:

Your monthly bill is a combination of the amount of gas you use and the cost of gas. The extreme weather caused many customers to use more gas for heating their homes than they may have in prior years. The higher amount of gas used will be reflected on your bill, regardless of the price of gas. While we do not markup the price of natural gas, these events will have an impact on customer bills. If you conserved energy during the weather event, your bill will most likely be lower than it would have been otherwise. Kansas Gas Service

The utiliyt addressed what they are doing to reduce the impact:

Kansas Gas Service has the ability to work with our regulators to spread these high gas costs out over several months. The Kansas Corporation Commission has issued an order that authorizes natural gas and electric utilities to defer any extraordinary costs incurred associated with ensuring that customers continued to receive service during the cold weather event. KGS will make a filing with the KCC which includes a plan to minimize the financial impact of the cold weather event on customers over a reasonable period of time. Kansas Gas Service

The KGS also asked any customers who have payment concerns once they get their bills to contact the company and explore options like its average payment plan which can spread out high costs to months that commonly see lower bills. The KGS said it also has resources that can assist customers with paying bills.