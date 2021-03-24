What local compensation bill could mean for counties and businesses

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A proposed state law would compensate owners and reimburse businesses if their business was affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the bill, owners would get paid if their occupancy or hours of operation were limited or if the government forced them to shut down altogether.

The bill was drafted after a Wichita gym owner filed a lawsuit against the state saying he should be reimbursed for the weeks he was forced to close last year.

If it becomes law, owners could get money, an income tax credit, or have their property taxes reimbursed.

Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell said if it is passed, the bill could potentially require counties to set aside $25 million for the payments.

He said that’s more than a quarter of the county’s budget. He said in order to come up with that much money, the county will have to use reserve funds, possibly raise taxes or cut services.

“Where does the money come from, we are not being mean, we are not just sitting on piles of money, we only get money by taxes,” said Howell.

“When you look at $20 million that could go towards first responders for additional personnel or raises that is needed in the first responder world, those types of things, that is a real issue,” said Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter.

Some who support the bill say it is not meant to punish anyone but to help businesses make up what they lost.

“I think what we all want to see is businesses being able to get back on their feet, get their employees back to work,” said Senator Kellie Warren.

She said the bill would not require budget cuts because counties could use federal funding to offset the costs.

The bill is currently being debated in a Senate committee.