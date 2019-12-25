What store owners say about last minute holiday shopping

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Christmas is right around the corner and for a lot of people that means last-minute shopping. On Tuesday, KSN News went out to some shops to see how they’re preparing for the holiday chaos.

The owner of Cheri’s Bakery says today and yesterday were her most chaotic days. On a normal day, she sees about 50 customers. The last two days it’s been in the hundreds.

The hottest item, the sugar cookies which they are known for. The sweet treats are so popular, Cheri’s Bakery sold out within the first two hours. The busy baker says they made 90 dozen last night and sold them all this morning.

As for store owner of Lucinda’s, Valerie Reimers she says the beautiful weather has convinced more customers to venture out in the last two days, shopping for her specialties like locally made socks, shirts and coasters.

She also mentioned the final surge gives her Christmas sales a big boost.

