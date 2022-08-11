WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Students in Wichita Public Schools USD 259 are returning to class very soon. Friday, Aug. 12, is a half-day orientation for sixth- and ninth-grade students. Monday, Aug. 15, is the first day for everyone else.

Daily start and end times

The school day starts and ends at different times, depending on your child’s school. To find your child’s school hours, click here.

Lunch change

Wichita Public Schools will still provide free breakfast to all students. However, due to a Department of Agriculture change, lunches are no longer free.

Families will pay for lunches unless they apply and qualify for free or discounted meals. All families are encouraged to complete and submit the Application for Free and Reduced Price School Meals.

Lunch Prices Full Reduced Elementary $2.60 $.40 Middle $2.75 $.40 High $2.90 $.40

Families will have to pay full price until they qualify for free or reduced prices, so apply soon as possible.

Bus routes

Bus transportation is available for students who live 2.5 miles or more from their assigned school. If your child rides the bus to school, you can find your child’s bus route by:

Click here for ParentVue

Log in

Select “Student Info”

Bus information is at the bottom of the page

Because bus stop information changes frequently, parents should also check the “Other” tab on ParentVue.

Wichita Public Schools has a way for parents to track their child’s bus in real-time. Click here to downloadable the FirstView app. The FirstView app will be updated this weekend to match the information on ParentVue.

School supply list

Students in middle and high school should have received supply lists from their schools.

Elementary school list:

Backpack

1 pencil pouch (3-ring to go in binders)

1 pencil box (plastic preferred)

1 package of 3×3 sticky notes

Notebook paper (wide rule)

1 Ruler

2 pink erasers

Washable markers (8-10 count)

Crayons (24 pack)

2 glue sticks

1 pair scissors

1 package No. 2 pencils (mechanical are acceptable as well)

Immunizations

Click here for the list of required immunizations. Students who do not meet Kansas immunization requirements will not be allowed to attend school on or after Oct. 13 until one of the following documents is provided to the school nurse: