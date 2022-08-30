WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you are planning to drive somewhere for the Labor Day holiday weekend, you can expect a lot of company on Kansas roads.

AAA says travel this holiday weekend will be close to what it was like before the coronavirus pandemic.

It says the peak travel times will be Friday afternoon and late Monday afternoon. If you can, AAA says to travel during off-peak hours.

“AAA reminds all holiday weekend travelers, especially those planning a road trip, that increased traffic means an increase in the chance for crashes,” Shawn Steward, AAA Kansas spokesman, said in a news release. “Plan ahead. Travel during off-peak times. Obey the rules of the road. Your safety and the safety of all road users depends on it.”

Gas Prices

According to AAA, more than 63% of Kansas drivers making summer travel plans say gas prices have factored into their planning.

AAA says Kansas gas prices have dropped $1.14 per gallon since peaking at $4.67 a gallon on June 15. Kansas remains below the national average, but it is still about 60 cents higher than this time last year.

Kansas National 2019 $2.32 $2.57 2020 $2.00 $2.22 2021 $2.91 $3.18 2022 (Aug. 29) $3.53 $3.85 Courtesy AAA

Before Hitting the Road

Another factor to consider is if your vehicle can handle a long trip.

“It’s important that drivers remember that their vehicle can break down just as easily over Labor Day weekend as it can at any time of year and that they take every precaution to ensure that their cars are road ready,” Steward said.

Ten Car Care Tips from AAA