What will it be? New logo and team name to be released Wednesday for Wichita baseball team

What will it be?

In less than 24 hours the name, logo and identity of Wichita’s new baseball team will be unveiled.

“So what we specialize in is called a plaque mount,” says John Maidia, Owner of L’image Studio.

At L’image, image, art and display, are everything,

“I hope it brings a draw and hope the team is successful and it will be good for everybody,” says Maida.

Just blocks away from what is an all but finished ballpark, businesses beyond the warning track are preparing to adapt.

“We have to roll with the changes,” says Maida. “We are hoping that the runoff works well with the Delano.”

Wednesday, Wichita baseball 2020 will announce it’s new name, new logo and new brand.

“I did not think it was going to be any one of them when they released it but we might get a surprise yet,” says Bob Hanson, President and CEO of Wichita Sports Commission. “We just do not know.”

Hanson was instrumental in bringing the 15,000 plus seat Intrust Bank Arena to Wichita. He says creating an identity is key in future success.

“It is a niche. If you can find that and get the people interested in it it could be really, really good,” Hanson says.

Studies, done by the city, suggest the area outside the stadium walls will see nearly $650-million in revenue over a 20 year period. The stadium, and team, formerly the baby cakes of new orleans will be here for the foreseeable future.

“I just hope it works,” Maida says.

They’ll have a new identity and new opportunity to fit in in Wichita and become part of the community.

“We hope that whatever happens there brings more people down here and gives us exposure to get more people to come down here and shop,” says Maida.

“I am excited about it. I can not wait. I am anxious to hear what they came up with,” says Hanson.

Team owners say they will be giving a tour of the new stadium on Friday morning.