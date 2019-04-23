What will Riverfest look like without Lawrence-Dumont Stadium?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The countdown to Wichita’s biggest party has begun.

But this year’s Riverfest will not be exactly like years past.

Lawrence-Dumont Stadium was a prime gathering spot for festival-goers, and a popular place to watch fireworks.

Festival organizers say they saw this coming, and started preparing for the changes over a year ago.

“I always look forward to it,” said Jack Kellogg, of Riverfest. “It’s a real celebration and a really big tourist draw.”

Kellogg has been going to Riverfest for several years now.

“I not only go, but often times, it’s in the middle of the area,” he said. “We’re very close by. So, I feel like I’m in it.”

His shop, Hatman Jack’s, is in the heart of Delano, making it easy for him to participate every year.

But this time, things will be a little different without Lawrence-Dumont.

“Those folks that did park over there and walk, will need to find parking in downtown, either north of the Riverfest footprint, in the Garvey Center,” said Mary Beth Jarvis, president and CEO of Wichita Festivals.

“Long-term parking is a big concern,” said Kellogg. “But for Riverfest, people have to work around it.”

With parking near the stadium, and prime seats for the fireworks unavailable, Jarvis suggests a great seat along the riverbank.

“As always, the east bank of the river will be the prime viewing,” she said.

Longtime supporters of the event, like Kellogg, say these are minor inconveniences and a small price to pay when it comes to celebrating the Air Capital.

“Riverfest is very iconic, and I think people will make sacrifices to make it happen for them, and to show up for that,” he said.

Riverfest runs from May 31 to June 8.

Riverfest runs from May 31 to June 8.

