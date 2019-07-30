What would you like to see on the Riverfront in Wichita?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The first opportunity for you to share your vision for what should take shape on the east bank of the Arkansas River is Wednesday, August 31.

There will be an open house from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at The Wichita Boathouse. That is located at 515 S. Wichita.

There is a brief presentation scheduled for 5:15 p.m.

Members from the local coalition funding the plan, a team from Populous, the global design firm selected to lead the planning process, RCLCO Real Estate Advisors, and Olin Design will provide an overview of what to expect over the next few months.

The group will also discuss how the comprehensive plan will come together, and they will available to answer your questions.

Organizers are hoping you will show up and share your vision for the area through interactive opportunities.

This plan will focus on the area south of Douglas Avenue to US-54/Kellogg and east to Main Street.

Organizers say the plan will consider all elements, including a performing arts center, convention center, Century II, the former library, connections to the west bank developments and a distinctive riverfront gathering space.

There will be additional open houses and engagement meetings and you can also provide your input on the website.

If you want to learn more, go to their website, here