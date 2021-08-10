Whataburger vs local burger joints: The race is on

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Whataburger will make an appearance in Wichita as part of the investment group owned, in part, by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“I just don’t see them as competition,” said local burger joint owner, Doug Vargas who owns Boudreaux’s Burger Barn two miles from the Kansas Star Casino in the tiny town of Peck.

“We have people come here from Maize, Wellington, all over really and we love customers talking about us to their friends,” said Vargas.

Wichita foodies say they are not worried about Whataburger taking a bite out of locally-owned burger joints.

“Wichita just loves hamburgers, absolutely,” said Fert the Foodie, who has his own food critic business on Facebook. “White Castle came from Wichita, Freddy’s, but I love any local places.”

Fert the Foodie continued, “To me a lot of local places when you go to these places it’s the owner that’s in there — they’re pouring their heart into their business.”

Vargas believes one of his keys to success is consistency. They always have the same rotation of cooks in the kitchen, all using some secret ingredients. “I have good people and that’s important,” he said.

But Vargas and Fert the Foodie both agree that Whataburger will be a success.

“Kansans are big on beef, so it will be popular,” said Fert the Foodie.

“Yes, I would eat there,” said Vargas. “I like burgers, I’m going to eat a burger.”