WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s no surprise that weekends are popular for Riverfest. Even though the rain wants to get in on the fun this year, there are many events scheduled for this weekend.

Below is a list of the events taking place Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4. This includes attractions you can find daily at Riverfest and general information about the festival.

Events

Saturday, June 3

Fidelity Bank River Run

When : 7:15 a.m. – Marriott International, Wichita Customer Engagement Center 10K Race Start 7:45 a.m. – Dold Foods Katie Partridge Memorial 5K Run / Wheelchair Race 9:15 a.m. – Scheels Family Fun Run 10:30 a.m. – Lane Enterprises Tot Trot

: Where : 300 Block of West Waterman and 400 Block of South Water Click here to download the route map.

: 300 Block of West Waterman and 400 Block of South Water What: The River Run race series includes four race events. Competitors receive a medallion at the finish line.

Admirals’ Pancake Feed

When : 7:30-10 a.m.

: 7:30-10 a.m. Where : 500 block of South Water

: 500 block of South Water What: Start off your day with a hot breakfast consisting of pancakes, bacon, juice, and coffee.

Wichita Children’s Theatre production of “Chicken Little”

When : 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2 p.m.

: 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2 p.m. Where : Mary Jane Teall Theatre at Century II

: Mary Jane Teall Theatre at Century II What: The Wichita Children’s Theatre is presenting the musical adaptation of “Chicken Little” in three separate performances on Saturday.

Plein Air Painting Competition

When : 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Where : Douglas and Waco

: Douglas and Waco What: Artists will compete as they celebrate the beauty of the Arkansas River and the iconic views of Wichita.

Riverfest Artfest Pop Up Market

When : 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Where : Inside Century II

: Inside Century II What: Celebrate all things ICT with art, design, and local shopping.

Cowboy Bathtub Races

When : 2-3 p.m.

: 2-3 p.m. Where : Along the Arkansas River, beginning at Douglas

: Along the Arkansas River, beginning at Douglas What: Contestants will race along the river in stock tanks. Cash prizes will be awarded for first place, second place, third place, and best in show.

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors with Wilderado and Reid Haughton

When : 9 p.m.

: 9 p.m. Where : Century II Exhibition Hall

: Century II Exhibition Hall What: Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors is an American country band, Wilderado is an American indie folk/alternative band, and Reid Haughton specializes in contemporary country music.

Sunday, June 4

STEAM City

When : 12-4 p.m.

: 12-4 p.m. Where : Main and William Street

: Main and William Street What: Experiment with science, technology, engineering, art and math on the streets of downtown Wichita.

Habitat for Unamity Panel Build

When : 12 p.m.

: 12 p.m. Where : Douglas and Waco

: Douglas and Waco What: “The event kicks off with volunteers donating their time and skills to build a house for a local family. The purpose of the Panel Build is to construct all the wall panels necessary to build an entire home. Once the panels are built, stop by and sign your name on a stud, paint part of a design board or sign up for future Wichita Habitat builds,” says VisitWichita.

Cardboard Regatta

When : 1:30-4 p.m.

: 1:30-4 p.m. Where : Douglas Avenue bridge

: Douglas Avenue bridge What: Contestants must build a river-worthy vessel in 90 minutes or less with cardboard, duct tape, pool noodles, and a box cutter. Cash awards for first place, second place, and third place.

Downtown Get Down

When : 3-9 p.m.

: 3-9 p.m. Where : Douglas Avenue between Waco Street and Water Street

: Douglas Avenue between Waco Street and Water Street What: Enjoy different types of entertainment alongside your Wichita neighbors, including an egg toss, cornhole tournament, funnel cake eating contest, dunk tank, games, and more.

Parker Millsap with Kevin Harrison & The Brand and D’Aydrian Harding

When : 9 p.m.

: 9 p.m. Where : Century II

: Century II What: Parker Millsap is an American singer-songwriter who plays a blend of blues, country, rock, Americana, and folk music. Kevin Harrison & The Brand and D’Aydrian Harding are local artists.

Riverfest 2023 Adult Button (Courtesy: Wichita Festivals Inc. Copyright 2023)

Attractions

General Information

Buttons: Riverfest buttons are your key to getting into the festival. These buttons are available at all local QuikTrips while supplies last.

Parking: Check out VisitWichita’s interactive parking map to find the best place to park.

Bike Valet

When : 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Where: A. Price Woodard Park

Missing Children’s Area

When : 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Where : Northwest corner of Douglas and Water Street

: Northwest corner of Douglas and Water Street More info: This station also offers a diaper-changing area and breast-feeding area

First-Aid Station

When : 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Where: Northwest corner of Douglas and Water Street

Rules and safety: Click here to find a list of dos and don’ts.

Riverfest takes place in downtown Wichita from Friday, June 2, through Saturday, June 10.

To find more information about Riverfest 2023 and to find out what events are coming up, head to their website, check out Visit Wichita’s list of events, or download Riverfest’s app!