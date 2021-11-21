What’s next for 19-year-old Kansan graduating law school?

ULYSSES, Kan. (KSNW) — What do you do when you graduate from high school and Harvard undergraduate school at the same time? You graduate from law school before age 20.

Braxton Moral, a 19-year-old from the rural community of Ulysses, Kansas, is still trying to figure out what his plans will be. The teen has arguably put together an impressive resume.

Attorney status happens very soon.

Braxton (right) as an intern

“What do I do next?” Moral said. “When I figure that out you will be the first to know. I don’t have any area I want to practice in figured out just yet.”

Moral is the only teenager in the modern era to graduate from law school, a feat that he gives most of the credit for to his parents, Carlos and Julie.

“For all the skills I’ve been able to acquire recently, it’s all due to the luck of the draw,” Moral said. “Not many people are lucky enough to have parents to support them pretty much in anything they do.”

Braxton’s mom and dad saw something very early in their son.

“So I started off first, second, third grade just taking a couple of classes a grade up,” Moral explained. “I’d go up for reading or whatever just down the hall.”

A family picture of the Moral family. Braxton (right) attributes his success to his parents.

As he progressed through grade school, Moral’s family kept looking for ways to keep his mind growing at a fast rate. They also needed ways to keep him occupied.

“So, sixth grade we sought a different way to keep me interested,” Moral said. “I was, you know, wanting something new. It was boring for me. Not because it was too easy, it was just I was progressing in a way that I needed more information.”

That turned into taking college classes, even while he was still in high school. Moral and his parents decided to enroll him at Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas. That experience was short-lived, however, when Carlos found an extension program for special students at Harvard.

Braxton knows that things have been somewhat different for him growing up, but he says he’s not missed out on childhood.

“I mean I was just a normal kid. I did a lot of kid stuff that I consider normal,” Braxton said.

After getting his law degree next year, Moral said he believes politics will be in his future. Most recently, he has been an intern for the Haskell County prosecutor.

“I definitely see myself getting into politics though,” said Braxton. “I’m figuring that out.”

A picture of both Moral’s high school and Harvard class rings

While some believe his successes could lead him far down the road of life, Braxton says he wants to keep things in perspective.

“People said, ‘you’re too smart to be a politician,'” jokes Braxton. “I find politics and government intellectually interesting.”

Braxton said he hopes to move into local politics or, perhaps a run at state office.

“I’d like to consider a run at maybe the (Kansas) House of Representatives,” said Moral.

The dream goal for Moral, though, is a lot higher than just the local level.

“The President is the ultimate aspiration for anybody who’s interested in government, so of course that’s something I would be incredibly interested in,” said Braxton. “I haven’t given it any thought, but I know exactly the day that I become eligible.”

Ultimately, Braxton wants to find a way to move politics beyond making laws and doing right for the people of Kansas.

“I see it as a way to move things forward,” Moral said. “And I don’t know how plausible this is for somebody as a government official would be, encouraging more civility. Searching for common ground.”

“I find people tend to argue against things that don’t really seem that different, but they’ve been told to disagree so they disagree. That’s something that I would work towards.”

Moral plans to have his degree early in 2022.