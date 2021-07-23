What’s your vintage treasure worth? Find out this weekend at the PBS Kansas Antiques Fair

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – PBS Kansas members and fans of Antiques Roadshow can enjoy all kinds of vintage fun at the PBS Kansas Antiques Fair on Saturday, July 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at WSU’s Hughes Metroplex, 5105 E. 29th St. The Wichita A’s Model A Ford Club will be in the parking lot on the southwest side of the Metroplex from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

People have been able to register for a chance to meet with appraisers, where they can share their antique’s story and gain insights into its value and history.

Appraisers scheduled for the event include Brady Dreasher, Denice Morris and Emily Miller of Art of Estates; Mark Buckley of the Toy Depot; Tim Bulloch of Sparkle Jewelry; Stephen Gleissner, art and antiques appraiser; and Phil Martinez of Phil’s Coins.

People may walk-in and pay $10 at the door to attend the fair. People may still walk-in and pledge to bring one item for $125; two items for $175, or three items for $225. They will meet with an appraiser for each item and gain insight into the item.

“We are pleased to sponsor an event that celebrates art, history, culture, and so much more. We’ve had a tremendous response from the community and are looking forward to seeing some amazing antiques,” says Victor Hogstrom, PBS Kansas President and CEO.

The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum offers passes to all attendees, and Tanya’s Soup Kitchen provides food for the appraisers, volunteers, and staff. In addition, the following organizations will have exhibits: the Midwest Historical & Genealogical Society; the Wichita Asian Association; the Wichita Gem & Mineral Society; and the Wichita Weavers, Spinners & Dyers Guild. There will also be a tabletop Arcade Challenge with prizes provided by The Burrow. And, when you get hungry, check out the U-Hungry Food Truck, which will be on-site from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

People who “wow” the appraisers with their item(s), just like they do on Antiques Roadshow, can share their experience in the Feedback Booth.