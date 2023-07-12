WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the latest Kansas wheat harvest report, wheat harvest is about 60% complete, even though the state is 84% behind the average.

People attending the Kansas Wheat Festival say it is about more than just celebrating a good harvest.

“We’ve been doing this for 123 years, so we celebrate through the good and the bad. There’s always going to be those years that aren’t as worth celebrating, but that’s where you come together as a community and remember what it’s all about,” said Wheat Harvest Festival Coordinator Valerie Earl.

People at the picnic braved a heat index of 115 degrees. The event had snow cones, water bottles, and even a dunk tank available to stay cool.

The Festival runs until Saturday.