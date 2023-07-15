WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 123rd Kansas Wheat Festival came to a close over the weekend. Saturday was about teaching kids the process of wheat harvesting as well as more information on elements of the farming community.

“We had the southwest dairy farmers down there this morning, and they had wheat threshing demonstrations, and just a lot of tractors on display, and it was just really neat and really cool, and it was popular,” said Valerie Earl, Executive Director of the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s just great, you know one of my favorite ones is when the little girl is peddling down there just humming away, you know, she’s in the height of her glory, it’s a lot of fun,” said Mark Whitesell of Bennington Kid’s Tractor Pulls.

If you missed out on Wheat Festival, there is another opportunity to learn about wheat harvesting, August 4th through the 6th at Country Threshing Days in Goessel.