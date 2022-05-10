WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Even though we are getting summer temperatures in Wichita, you will have to wait until Memorial Day to cool down in a city pool or a city splash pad.

The City of Wichita Parks and Recreation Department said its swimming pools and splash pads will open Monday, May 30, at 1 p.m.

The swimming pools are at these city parks:

Aley – 1800 S. Seneca

College Hill – 304 S. Circle Drive

Harvest – 9500 W. Provincial

McAfee – 1240 E. 14th Street North

Minisa – 1350 N. Jeanette

Orchard – 1062 N. Clara

The pools will be open from 1-5:15 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays. On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, the pools will be open from 1-6 p.m. Daily admission is $3 for children or adults. There are season passes and coupon books available. Click here to learn more.

These are the locations of the 10 city splash pads:

The splash pads will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. The splash pads are for children and adults, but not pets.

Click here if you want to register for any of Wichita’s aquatic programs or apply for a pool job.