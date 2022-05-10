WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Even though we are getting summer temperatures in Wichita, you will have to wait until Memorial Day to cool down in a city pool or a city splash pad.
The City of Wichita Parks and Recreation Department said its swimming pools and splash pads will open Monday, May 30, at 1 p.m.
The swimming pools are at these city parks:
- Aley – 1800 S. Seneca
- College Hill – 304 S. Circle Drive
- Harvest – 9500 W. Provincial
- McAfee – 1240 E. 14th Street North
- Minisa – 1350 N. Jeanette
- Orchard – 1062 N. Clara
The pools will be open from 1-5:15 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays. On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, the pools will be open from 1-6 p.m. Daily admission is $3 for children or adults. There are season passes and coupon books available. Click here to learn more.
These are the locations of the 10 city splash pads:
- Boston Park – 6655 E. Zimmerly Street
- Buffalo Park – 10201 Hardtner
- Edgemoor Park – 5813 E. 9th St. North
- Evergreen Park – 2700 N. Woodland Avenue
- Fairmount Park – 1647 N. Yale
- Lincoln Park – 1323 S. Topeka
- Linwood South Park – 1901 S. Kansas
- Old Town Plaza – 301 N. Mead
- Osage Park – 2121 W. 31st St. South
- Riverside Central Park – 720 Nims
The splash pads will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. The splash pads are for children and adults, but not pets.
Click here if you want to register for any of Wichita’s aquatic programs or apply for a pool job.